Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Sneakerheads Season 1

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:34s - Published
Sneakerheads Season 1

Sneakerheads Season 1

Sneakerheads Season 1 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Devin (Allen Maldonado), a former sneakerhead turned stay-at-home dad, gets back in the game only to quickly find himself five G's in the hole after falling for one of old friend Bobby's (Andrew Bachelor) get-rich-quick schemes.

Desperate to get his money back before his wife finds out he's fallen off the wagon, Devin enlists the help of a ragtag group of fellow shoe lovers on his global hunt for the elusive "Zeroes," the holy grail of hard-to-find kicks.

Directed by Dave Meyers starring Allen Maldonado, Andrew Bachelor, Jearnest Corchado, Matthew Josten, Yaani King Mondschein, Justin Lee, Aja Evans release date September 25, 2020 (on Netflix)


You Might Like


Tweets about this