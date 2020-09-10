Sneakerheads Season 1

Sneakerheads Season 1 - Official Trailer - Netflix - Plot synopsis: Devin (Allen Maldonado), a former sneakerhead turned stay-at-home dad, gets back in the game only to quickly find himself five G's in the hole after falling for one of old friend Bobby's (Andrew Bachelor) get-rich-quick schemes.

Desperate to get his money back before his wife finds out he's fallen off the wagon, Devin enlists the help of a ragtag group of fellow shoe lovers on his global hunt for the elusive "Zeroes," the holy grail of hard-to-find kicks.

Directed by Dave Meyers starring Allen Maldonado, Andrew Bachelor, Jearnest Corchado, Matthew Josten, Yaani King Mondschein, Justin Lee, Aja Evans release date September 25, 2020 (on Netflix)