Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of Sept. 10, 2020

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 00:20s - Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of Sept. 10, 2020

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of Sept. 10, 2020

The latest hospital data shows 240 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 14 more than Wednesday with 9 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 85% of state hospitals reporting.

STIMULUS BILL WILL BE PASSEDBEFORE THE NOVEMBER ELECTION.A GRIM MILESTONE IN COLORADO.TODAY WE TOPPED MORE THAN 60,000POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS CASES INTHE STATE.TOMORROW ALSO MARKS SIX MONTHSSINCE THE WORLD HEALTHORGANIZATION DECLARED COVID-19 APANDEMIC.CURRENTLY 240 BEDS ARE BEINGUSED BY CORONAVIRUS PATIENT




You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of Sept. 9, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of Sept. 9, 2020

The latest hospital data shows 226 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 8 more than Tuesday with 9 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:19Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of Sept. 7, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of Sept. 7, 2020

The latest hospital data shows 237 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 10 more than Sunday with 17 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:17Published
GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of Sept. 4, 2020 [Video]

GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of Sept. 4, 2020

The latest hospital data shows 219 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 8 more than Thursday with 18 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 00:15Published