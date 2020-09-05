GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of Sept. 10, 2020

STIMULUS BILL WILL BE PASSEDBEFORE THE NOVEMBER ELECTION.A GRIM MILESTONE IN COLORADO.TODAY WE TOPPED MORE THAN 60,000POSITIVE CORONAVIRUS CASES INTHE STATE.TOMORROW ALSO MARKS SIX MONTHSSINCE THE WORLD HEALTHORGANIZATION DECLARED COVID-19 APANDEMIC.CURRENTLY 240 BEDS ARE BEINGUSED BY CORONAVIRUS PATIENT

The latest hospital data shows 240 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 14 more than Wednesday with 9 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 85% of state hospitals reporting.