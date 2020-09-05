GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of Sept. 10, 2020
The latest hospital data shows 240 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 14 more than Wednesday with 9 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 85% of state hospitals reporting.
