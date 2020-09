The latest hospital data shows 226 hospital beds in use by confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients – 8 more than Tuesday with 9 patients discharged or transferred from hospitals over the past 24 hours and 85% of state hospitals reporting.

DEBARUN SAHA Denver7 – The Denver Channel: GRAPH: COVID-19 hospital beds in use as of Sept. 2, 2020. https://t.co/pMlBa9wiCd via @GoogleNews 1 week ago

Jerry smith @drricky It’s because hospitals always keep a high occupancy rate. It has little to do with Covid. A hospital doe… https://t.co/k4vbutAO1t 8 hours ago