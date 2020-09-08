Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

2021 Kia K5 Unveil

Video Credit: AutoMotions - Duration: 09:38s - Published
2021 Kia K5 Unveil

2021 Kia K5 Unveil

Nearly a decade after the 2011 Kia Optima paved the way for one of the auto industry’s most significant growth and achievement stories, Kia Motors America (KMA) is resetting expectations once again with the reveal of the all-new K5 mid-size sedan.

Representing one of the biggest leaps forward between generations in recent automotive history, the K5 celebrates this bold new chapter in Kia’s story with an equally bold name to emphasize the mid-size sedan’s revolutionary design, all-new safety and performance enhanced “N3” platform, turbocharged engines, available all-wheel drive1, and high-impact technology.

In other words, Kia’s “Give It Everything” philosophy in the U.S. is evident and “alive” in this new machine.

But why try to reimagine the sedan, especially during a time when the market continues to shift towards crossovers and SUVs?

Fueled by an unstoppable spirit to push harder and work smarter, Kia was determined to give it everything instead of giving up; completely rethinking the traditional sedan.

Going on sale this summer, the K5 will be available in four trim levels (LX, LXS, GT-Line, EX), with the adrenaline-fueled GT to follow later in the fall.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Kia Sonet unveiled in Vijayawada

KIA Motors authorised dealer Simha Motors unveiled the Kia Sonet, the latest offering from the South...
Hindu - Published

Toyota to unveil Urban Cruiser on September 23

The Urban Cruiser will be Toyota’s first shot at the B-segment SUV, where it would compete against...
IndiaTimes - Published

Everton completed James Rodriguez and Allan transfers due to ‘Ancelotti factor’, agent Kia Joorabchian tells talkSPORT

Everton managed to complete the highly-anticipated signings of Allan and James Rodriguez largely due...
talkSPORT - Published


Tweets about this

seunqsmin

승민😄 omg they deleted any mv from the replay of the unveil showcase HAHAHAHAAHAHAH 13 seconds ago

CopywriterRSP

Robert Sean Pascoe This #digitalmarketing article teaches you the secret of how to promote yourself without actually promoting yoursel… https://t.co/ImHlf6k2LR 23 seconds ago

piaavante

piaa ❋ RT @skzvintage: unveil: backdoor https://t.co/uNakSgSO7a 48 seconds ago

autvmnxfall

Athena RT @StrayKidsGlobal: [PICS] 1/2 20.09.14 @Stray_Kids at their ONLINE UNVEIL: IN生 Showcase #StrayKids #스트레이키즈 #IN#INLIFE #BackDoor #백도어… 49 seconds ago

OmShank7

Om Shankar RT @manukumarjain: 📢 Mi Fans, I'm really excited to unveil #Redmi9i - India's next #BigOnEntertainment smartphone! 🇮🇳 #4GBClub's next star… 55 seconds ago

shine_gv

Felix's day unveil showcase rplay is up gonna watch this afternoon 2 minutes ago

bobataro97

felixenthusiast_ RT @yuminjii: ONLINE UNVEIL IN生 HD A thread. Like/rt if u save it💖 2 minutes ago

GAEBORK

‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ‍ ⌗ 𝐂𝐔́𝐀𝐈𝐋𝐍𝐆𝐄 bared ，pointed ivories unveil ．a twisted form of elation was plastered ， and with a pop ，his head tilted ． `` Ehh… https://t.co/Oub6S7EbTX 3 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Lucid Air and Maserati MC20 unveiled | Autoblog Podcast #644 [Video]

Lucid Air and Maserati MC20 unveiled | Autoblog Podcast #644

In this week's Autoblog Podcast, Editor-in-Chief Greg Migliore is joined by Associate Editor Byron Hurd. Before they get to the juicy news of the week, they chat about the cars they've been driving,..

Credit: Autoblog Podcast     Duration: 50:42Published
Oklahoma man's family demanding answers after Kia car fire death [Video]

Oklahoma man's family demanding answers after Kia car fire death

Oklahoma man's family demanding answers after Kia car fire death

Credit: KJRH | Tulsa | Channel 2     Duration: 04:11Published
Kia Sonet SUV GT Line: First drive review [Video]

Kia Sonet SUV GT Line: First drive review

rom the latest iMT technology to more than 30 segment-first features - Kia’s latest offering in India Sonet SUV promises to shake up the sub-compact SUV segment. But does it have enough to take on..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 09:55Published