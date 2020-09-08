Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum

Michael Gove says he has told European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic that the UK government “would not be withdrawing” the Internal Market Bill, following an “extraordinary meeting” of the Joint Committee between the UK and EU. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
European Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic arrives in London for an "extraordinary meeting" of the Joint Committee between the UK and EU with Michael Gove.
Michael Gove has told the Commons Public Administration and Constitutional Affairs Committee: "I think the important thing to stress about the UK Internal Market Bill is that it is primarily an economic measure".
Prime Minister Boris Johnson and members of his cabinet including Priti Patel,Baroness Evans, Michael Gove, Robert Buckland, Amanda Milling and Lord Frostarrive for a meeting in the Foreign and Commonwealth Office.
The statue of Winston Churchill in Parliament Square has been vandalised during an Extinction Rebellion protest in central London.
The vice president of the European Commission has reassured citizens that the rollout of a future coronavirus vaccine will be fair and well organised, and admitted the frustration felt within the EU executive at the chaos in healthcare at the beginning of the pandemic.View on euronews
