Lukashenko's 'unpredictability' a problem for Moscow as Belarus strongman looks east
Video Credit: Euronews English - Duration: 02:24s - Published
3 days ago
"Even cornered, Lukashenko does not look very much like a puppet, he is too unpredictable.
This is a big difficulty for Moscow," says Andrei Kolesnikov of the Moscow Carnegie Center.
13 hours ago
