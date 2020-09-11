Global  
 

Lukashenko's 'unpredictability' a problem for Moscow as Belarus strongman looks east

Video Credit: Euronews English
"Even cornered, Lukashenko does not look very much like a puppet, he is too unpredictable.

This is a big difficulty for Moscow," says Andrei Kolesnikov of the Moscow Carnegie Center.


Any Putin intervention in Belarus will meet 'huge pushback', says analyst [Video]

Any Putin intervention in Belarus will meet 'huge pushback', says analyst

"Russia has not so much support inside the Belarusian society," says political analyst Katsiaryna Shmatsina, as Lukashenko meets Putin on Monday amid the ongoing political crisis in Belarus.

Belarus protests: Lukashenko to meet Putin as unrest continues

 It will be their first face-to-face talks since Belarus' disputed presidential election in August.
Belarus police detain hundreds of protesters in Minsk as crowds swell [Video]

Belarus police detain hundreds of protesters in Minsk as crowds swell

Demonstrators hit the streets of the capital before talks between Alexander Lukashenko and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Belarus: Opposition protesters maintain pressure on Lukashenko [Video]

Belarus: Opposition protesters maintain pressure on Lukashenko

Many in the crowd carried placards critical of Russia, reflecting concerns about Lukashenko’s planned meeting with Putin on Monday.View on euronews

Lukashenko to meet Putin after blaming West for Belarusian crisis

 Belarusians have faced off against riot police in the latest mass protests against the country’s autocratic president, Alexander Lukashenko, as he prepares for..
Russians vote in local elections targeted by Kremlin critic Navalny

 MOSCOW - Russians vote on Sunday in dozens of local elections that will be scrutinised for signs of discontent with the ruling United Russia party following the..
Russian Attack Jets Back Mercenaries Fighting in Libya

 An American military official said the warplanes were conducting combat missions in support of Kremlin-backed private security forces, and extending Moscow’s..
Orchestrated Events Responsible for Alexey Navalny’s Illness?

 On Monday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova noted that dubious claims about Navalny’s alleged novichok nerve agent poisoning appear to be..
India and China walk back from border standoff [Video]

India and China walk back from border standoff

China and India said on Friday they had agreed to de-escalate renewed tensions on their contested Himalayan border and take steps to restore "peace and tranquility" following a high-level diplomatic meeting in Moscow. Emer Mccarthy reports.

How Russia's election meddling could backfire on Putin

 (CNN)Fresh allegations of Russian meddling in the upcoming US Presidential election shine a harsh spotlight on the dangerous deadlock between the nuclear-tipped..
Embattled Belarusian president to meet Putin as unrest enters sixth week [Video]

Embattled Belarusian president to meet Putin as unrest enters sixth week

AP Top Stories for September 13 P

 Here's the latest for Sunday, September 13: Death toll from West Coast wildfires on the rise; California deputies shot in apparent ambush; Israel to set new..
