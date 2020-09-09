Global  
 

Rio Tinto eco

Video Credit: FRANCE 24 English - Duration: 05:50s - Published
Rio Tinto eco
Rio Tinto eco

Rio Tinto (corporation) Rio Tinto (corporation) Anglo-Australian multinational mining company

Rio Tinto boss and top executives step down following destruction of Aboriginal Juukan Gorge rock shelters

 The move follows months of pressure from Aboriginal groups, shareholders and government officials.
SBS

Rio Tinto: Chief executive to quit over destruction of Aboriginal caves

 Jean-Sebastien Jacques and other senior executives will step down after the miner blew up sacred sites.
BBC News

Rio Tinto boss and two executives step down following destruction of Juukan Gorge rock shelters

 CEO Jean-Sebastien Jacques and two top executives will leave Rio Tinto as fallout from the destruction of the ancient Juukan Gorge rock shelters continues.
SBS

WA travel restrictions stop Juukan hearing

 Western Australia's coronavirus travel restrictions are set to block an on-country hearing by a committee examining Rio Tinto's destruction of ancient sites.
SBS

