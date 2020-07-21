Gordon Brown calls Government's Brexit approach 'self-harm'

Former Labour prime minister Gordon Brown described the Government’s Brexitapproach as “a huge act of self-harm”.

Starmer: Government's proposed bill changes "wrong" Labour Leader Sir Keir Starmer says the government's proposed changes to the Internal Markets Bill to overwrite sections of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act is "wrong" and distracts from "what's in the national interest" - negotiating a Brexit deal and focus on tackling the Covid-19 pandemic. Mr Starmer also ruled out a future referendum on EU membership in a Labour government, insisting the "Leave/Remain argument" was "over".

The Test and Trace system is "on the verge of collapse", Sir Keir Starmer has warned. . The Labour leader said on Tuesday that Prime Minister Boris Johnson..

Starmer and Johnson argue over Covid-19 testing Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said people were being left feeling anxiousbecause they or their loved ones have Covid symptoms but are unable to get atest. During PMQs he told the Commons: “Hundreds of families have tried to geta test in the last week and they can’t get one."

Starmer: Government's reneging on EU deal 'wrong' Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer describes the government's proposal to undermine elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act as "wrong".

The UK rejects the EU's demand to scrap plans to alter the withdrawal treaty, but talks will continue.

Brexit briefing: 111 days until the end of the transition period The UK left the European Union on January 31. Here we look at the latestfigures and key dates in the ongoing Brexit process.

Trade talks in the balance after the UK rejects EU ultimatum Talks on a post-Brexit trade deal with the EU are hanging in the balance afterBrussels demanded the UK abandon plans to override key elements of theWithdrawal Agreement. At a stormy meeting in London on Thursday, the CabinetOffice Minister Michael Gove insisted the Government “could not and would not”drop measures in legislation tabled earlier this week. It prompted EuropeanCommission vice-president Maros Sefcovic to accuse the UK of an “extremelyserious violation” of international law, putting the ongoing trade talks injeopardy.

Britain agrees a trade deal with Japan that will cover 99% of UK exports to the country.