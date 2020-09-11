Remembering 9/11

Video Credit: WLFI - Published 5 minutes ago

Former president, george w.

Bush, declared the first "patriot day" just before september eleventh in 2002.

That was a year after the attacks that claimed nearly three thousand lives.

On september eleventh 2001, terrorists hijacked four planes.

Two of them crashed into both world trade center towers in new york, causing them to collapse.

Another crashed into the pentagon, while a fourth went down in a field in shanksville, pennsylvania after passengers struggled with hijackers.

