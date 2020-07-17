Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Project FG: A Superyacht Inspired By Freddie Mercury And Forrest Gump

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:51s - Published
Project FG: A Superyacht Inspired By Freddie Mercury And Forrest Gump

Project FG: A Superyacht Inspired By Freddie Mercury And Forrest Gump

Have you ever wondered what a yacht inspired by both Freddie Mercury & Forrest Gump would look like?

Wonder no more, as this is 'project FG (Freddie Gump)', a superyacht which Netherlands-based Shipyard Feadship say is “created for the fictional combination of" the queen singer & tom hanks' beloved character.

The 109-metre vessel allows more than 200 people to party in the outdoor beach club and, hidden from the outside world, it includes “a mysterious hidden club in the bow of the yacht for exclusive private gatherings”.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Forrest Gump Forrest Gump 1994 American film directed by Robert Zemeckis


Freddie Mercury Freddie Mercury British singer, songwriter and record producer


Netherlands Netherlands Country in Western Europe

Netherlands Crazy Fight Video Shows Everything in Sight Hurled

 You think The Netherlands is all kumbaya ... well, we're about to disabuse you of that notion with this video. It's unclear what started this insane fight on the..
TMZ.com

KLM and Etihad among airlines barred from Nigeria

 Nigeria has barred airlines from a number of countries as it resumes international passenger flights on Saturday. Ten airlines have not been allowed to operate -..
WorldNews

Geert Wilders: Dutch far-right leader cleared of inciting hatred

 Geert Wilders was on trial over calls for fewer Moroccans in the Netherlands at a rally in 2014.
BBC News

Tom Hanks Tom Hanks American actor and film producer

'We need every dollar': Comment exposes Queensland's 'double standards'

 Despite cries of double standards, Queensland authorities have revealed why celebrities like Tom Hanks are allowed into the state while grieving families..
New Zealand Herald

Elvis biopic, which shut down after Tom Hanks got COVID-19, resuming production in Australia

 Tom Hanks' Elvis Presley movie, where he originally contracted COVID-19, is returning to production in Australia, according to Deadline and Variety.
USATODAY.com
Tom Hanks back in Australia after Covid-19 battle [Video]

Tom Hanks back in Australia after Covid-19 battle

Tom Hanks has returned to Australia to resume filming his new Elvis Presley biopic after he tested positive for Covid-19 Down Under in March.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:44Published

Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Futuristic Yacht Concept Has An Interior Straight Out Of A Sci-Fi Movie [Video]

Futuristic Yacht Concept Has An Interior Straight Out Of A Sci-Fi Movie

This futuristic new Yacht concept looks like something straigth out of a science fiction movie. Thor explore by British Design Studio Gresham Yacht Design is a 100-metre gigayacht. Able to carry..

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO     Duration: 01:49Published
A Tom Hanks superfan hilariously replicates scenes from Forrest Gump [Video]

A Tom Hanks superfan hilariously replicates scenes from Forrest Gump

A Tom Hanks superfan has hilariously replicated scenes from the hit film Forrest Gump as he travelled around the country for work. Lee Floyd, 43, donned a red cap, blue shirt and grey trousers and..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:39Published