That's the number of veterans..

Who commit suicide..every day.

Its a startlng statistic..

That hasn't dropped...in years.

Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death in the u-s... that's why its so important to raise awarenss of the problem..and how you can help.

White 22 push up challenge for suicide awareness thats how the 22- push up challenge became a national campaign..

In 2014..

In recognition of suicide awarness prevention month..you do 22 push ups a day throughout the month of september.

The kentucky national guard... has done this every single day since the start of the month..

You're seeing videos..they've posted of themselves doing the challenge.

But its about more than just doing pushups... its a show...those struggling with thoughts of suicide..they arent alone and there is help.

#### " we can make a difference if we are aware of somebody who has suicidal ideations, we can intervene, we can bring them the help.

We can get the help and it will give them a new direction for the course of their life.

" now in honor of those veterans and others...who have chosen to take their own lives... we want to take part in the challenge this morning.

Get down and give me 20 folks!

remember..if you or someone you know is having thoughts of suicide..there is help available.

Just pick up your phone and dial this number.

Just pick up your phone and dial this number.

1 800 273 talk..

That line is available..

24/7 anywhere in the us.

You can also go online at any time..

To suicide prevention lifeline dot org.

We want you to know help is there..and it is okay to ask for it.

