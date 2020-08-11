Global  
 

Kia Sonet SUV GT Line: First drive review

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 09:55s - Published
Rom the latest iMT technology to more than 30 segment-first features - Kia’s latest offering in India Sonet SUV promises to shake up the sub-compact SUV segment.

But does it have enough to take on its rivals Hyundai Venue, Maruti Vitara Brezza and others?

HT Auto finds out.


Man dies from his injuries after rented Kia Soul caught fire [Video]

A man badly hurt last year when his rented Kia Soul caught fire as he was driving died from his injuries on Monday – the second death associated with a Kia car fire in recent years.

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 02:02Published

Kia Sonet GT Line vs Tech Line: Key differences [Video]

Kia Sonet SUV, which is expected to rival Hyundai Venue and Maruti Vitara Brezza, will be offered in two trims - the GT Line and Tech Line. Kia’s other successful model - the Seltos SUV - also has two similar trims in different variants.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:12Published

Kia Motors to launch Sonet SUV on Sept 18

Kia Motors India on Tuesday announced that the upcoming sub-compact SUV Sonet will be launched on...
IndiaTimes - Published


