Vikas Gupta has come out in support of Ankita Lokhande over Shibani Dandekar's distasteful '2 seconds...

Ankita Lokhande vs Shibani Dandekar: Sushant Singh Rajput's sister supports the Pavitra Rishta actress; says, 'Don’t even bother to clarify' Shibani Dandekar had lashed out at Ankita Lokhande when she had questioned how Rhea Chakraborty had...

Bollywood Life - Published 10 hours ago