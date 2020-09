'Green Time' May Be 'An Under-Utilized Public Health Resource' Veuer - Duration: 01:26s - Published 2 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 01:26s - Published 'Green Time' May Be 'An Under-Utilized Public Health Resource' Spending time outdoors as opposed to using technology may be just what children and adolescents need to combat poor psychological well-being in this high-tech world. 0

Tweets about this Ritcha Saxena, MD RT @JimDwyerMD: Green time could potentially counteract consequences of high screen time. Authors wonder if nature may be an under-utilized… 5 days ago Jim Dwyer MD Green time could potentially counteract consequences of high screen time. Authors wonder if nature may be an under-… https://t.co/CKMxJs4gNz 1 week ago