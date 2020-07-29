Mexican artist paints beautiful murals to honor his heritage

Juan Solis started painting full time only 4 years ago and has quickly made a name for himself.

The artist from Zacatecas, Mexico, paints murals that honor his motherland, as well as Latino culture in the US.

"I consider my work a result of different influences," said Solis.

"I was especially influenced by the Mexican muralism during the 1930s and 40s with Diego Rivera, Siqueiros, Orozco, and of course Frida Kahlo." "Here in the United States, with the Chicano movement, murals were used to expressed different feelings, different political ideas," said Solis.

One of Solis' most lauded murals is a celebration of the Mexican history featuring the heroes from the Mexican Revolution and Independence movement...