Melania & Me: The Rise and Fall of My Friendship with the First Lady

Video Credit: Simon&Schuster - Duration: 00:15s - Published
MELANIA AND ME is an illuminating story of the dissolution of a female friendship.... It just so happens that the two friends are the first lady of the United States and the events expert brought on to help plan the presidential inauguration.

From the hallways of Vogue to Trump Tower into the White House, Stephanie Winston Wolkoff shares her thrilling, funny, and heartbreaking story of her intimate friendship with Melania Trump, a woman few people truly understand.


