Sam Acho: Texans are under more pressure in NFL opener against Chiefs | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Sam Acho joins Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho to discuss who is under more pressure in tonight's NFL opener; Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs or the Deshaun Watson's Houston Texans? Hear.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:31 Published 23 hours ago

Marcellus Wiley on why Dak shouldn't be concerned about Jerry Jones praising Watson & Mahomes' big contracts | SPEAK FOR YOURSEL



Marcellus Wiley and Emmanuel Acho discuss if Dallas Cowboys GM Jerry Jones was throwing shade at Dak Prescott for praising Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson's big contracts. Hear why Wiley believes.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 02:42 Published 1 day ago