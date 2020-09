CeeCee Ross Lyles, Fort Pierce woman killed in 9/11 attack, honored in annual ceremony

Video Credit: WPTV News | West Palm Beach - Duration: 02:52s - Published 4 minutes ago

Nineteen years after terrorists attacked the United States, the community honored the people who lost their lives on Sept.

ALSO HONORING THOSE WHO LOSTTHEIR LIVES ON SEPTEMBER 11TH,2001.

DESPITE SMALLERGATHERINGS DUE TO COVID,DOZENS PAID THEIR RESPECTS INOUR AREA..

SOME DOING SOVIRTUALLY.

WPTV TREASURE COASTREPORTER MEGHAN MCROBERTSSHOWS YOU HOW PEOPLE ARE DRAYEAR AFTER YEAR TO HONOR ALOCAL WOMAN WHO DIED ON 9-11.<< PKG (BAGPIPE NATS)“ITVERY DIFFICULT DAY.

THE FACTIS THOUSANDS OF PEOPLE DIEDTHAT DAY AND ITEVEN 19 YEARS LATER” THETERRORIST ATTACKS ON 9-11YEARS AGO- STILL HITS CLOSEHOME IN ST.

LUCIE COUNTY&“ITFEELS LIKE YESTERDAY.

TOSOMEONE YOU LOVE, IT FEELSLIKE YESTERDAY” CEE CEE ROSSLYLES WAS A FORMER POLICOFFICER IN FORT PIERCE THEN-BECAME A FLIGHTATTENDANT--WORKING THE MORNINGOF SEPTEMBER 11TH 2001 ONUNITED FLIGHT 93“CEECEE LOVRED ROSES” HER PLANE WASHIJACKED BY TERRORISTS-CRASHING IN A PENNSYLVANIAFIELD.

SHE WAS 33BE 52 TODAY& HER CHILDREN NOWHAVE THEIR OWN CHILDREN.

HERAUNT, FRANCES WATSON IS SUREHER NIECE FOUGHT BACK.“CEECEEGAVE HER ALL IN WHATEVER SDID.

WITH HER FAMILY, HERCHILDREN, HER MARRIAGE, AND911” FIREFIGHTERS, LAWENFORCEMENT OFFICERS, ANLOCAL LEADERS...“WE HONOR OURFIRST RESPONDERS” MEETING INA SMALLER THAN USUAL CROWD-WITH LYLES FAMILY- MAKING SURELYLELIVES LOST OR FOREVER CHANGETHAT DAY ARE HONORED- EVEN INA PANDEMIC.“WE STILL SEE MANYMANY INDIVIDUALS DYING BECAUSEOF THE AFTER-EFFECTS OF THEBUILDINGS FALLING.

SO THISWILL NEVER GO AWAY.

WE WILLNEVER FORGET” SOME FIRSTRESPONDERS ALSO LAID WREATHSAT CLOVER PARK- AND THE WORLTRADE CENTER MEMORIAL IN PORST.

LUCIE&“MEMORIES, MISTYWATER-COLORED MEMORIES, THATWHAT WE HAVE.

WE KEEP HERALIVE EVERY DAY” LYLES HHAD THIS STATUE HERE IN HERHONOR FOR MORE THAN A DECADE.THERE IS ALSO A PLAQUE ANDPOST OFFICE NAMED N HER HONORHERE IN HER HOMETOWN OF FOPIERCE.

MM NC 5