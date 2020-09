20th Century Theater fighting to keep doors open

Video Credit: WCPO Cincinnati - Duration: 01:38s - Published 6 minutes ago

While 2020 continues to be a difficult time for many businesses due to COVID-19 restrictions, one iconic venue in Oakley is fighting to keep its doors open.

