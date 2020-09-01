Coronavirus Impact On Jury Trials

Video Credit: WAAY ABC Huntsville, AL - Published 3 minutes ago

Changes are coming to Madison jury trials as they are set to resume in the coming month.

Dan shaffer.

And i'm najahe sherman.

Today- we learned what changes you'll see when some jury trials resume in madison next month.

The added safety measures will be put in place over the next few weeks.

Waay 31's sydney martin talked to the county's presiding judge who shared the biggest differences people will see at the courthouse.

Madison county presiding judge ruth ann hall told me she's been preparing for the return of trials for months.

While some hearings were held virtually over during the pandemic - some couldn't be.

She explained some plexiglass barriers were quickly installed in court rooms for to keep people safe during hearings that needed to be held in-person - and will be added in the coming weeks.

Hall said they're one of the easiest ways to keep people safe without hindering testimony..

Ruth ann hall, madison county presiding judge, "if they don't talk succinctly and pronounce their words it will be very difficult to hear when they have a mask on, so as long as we got the plexiglass and maintaining distance we like to allow for people to take their mask off so we all can hear and understand the testimony."

Fs needed purchase thermal scanner designated seating jurors won't sit in jury box deliberate in courtroom hall said under new social distancing rules - only about 2 courtrooms will be big enough for holding jury trials..

But before anyone gets there - they'll have to go through a thermal scanner that will be installed at security.

Any one with a temperature of one hundred point four won't be allowed into the courthouse.

She said only limited seating will be avaialble in the courtroom.

She said jurors will now deliberate in court rooms - which will be locked to the public.

Syd, "judge hall did tell me anyone who receives a juror summons will be required to fill out a questionnaire either online by using a pin or requesting one by mail..

It will include court questions and coronavirus questions - to help keep large groups from gathering at the courthouse at once.

Hall said the new process she thinks will become permanent.

Thanks sydeny.

Hall also told us once the madison county service center is complete - and some services move out of the courthouse, they'll be able to quickly add make-shift court rooms out of office space on the first floor to help them get caught up on trials.

That facility