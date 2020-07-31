#IamVanessaGuillen bill to be introduced Sept. 16 in Washington, family's attorney says
#IamVanessaGuillen bill to be introduced Sept.
16 in Washington, family's attorney says
Sharon Anderson RT @PulpNews: #IamVanessaGuillen #bill to be introduced Sept. 16 in #Washington, family's #attorney says - Sep 11 @ 11:06 PM ET https://t.c… 19 minutes ago
Kel RT @abcactionnews: #IamVanessaGuillen bill to be introduced Sept. 16 in Washington, family's attorney says https://t.co/omdDNxzeb6 https://… 20 minutes ago
PulpNews Crime #IamVanessaGuillen #bill to be introduced Sept. 16 in #Washington, family's #attorney says - Sep 11 @ 11:06 PM ET https://t.co/ViH7plr8yY 21 minutes ago
ABC Action News #IamVanessaGuillen bill to be introduced Sept. 16 in Washington, family's attorney says https://t.co/omdDNxzeb6 https://t.co/y72EVG6G3B 1 hour ago
IamVanessaGuillen bill to be introduced in CongressIamVanessaGuillen bill to be introduced in Congress