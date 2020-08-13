Global  
 

Sher-e-Kashmir University introduces 'Hail Net System' to protect apple crops

Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Sciences - Technology in Srinagar introduced 'Hail Net System' for protection of apple crop.

Valley is known for its high quality apples, however, climatic conditions in the past two years affected the crop yield.

Hailstorms and birds have also caused damage to the crops.

One of the farmers said, "Anti-hail nets being used to protect crops from damage caused by hailstorms. Also, it helps in saving crops from birds"


