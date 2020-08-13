Sher-e-Kashmir University introduces 'Hail Net System' to protect apple crops

One of the farmers said, "Anti-hail nets being used to protect crops from damage caused by hailstorms. Also, it helps in saving crops from birds"



Silk factory gets upgraded with funding from World Bank to boost production in Srinagar



In order to increase the production of silk garments across the Valley, the Jammu and Kashmir government is focusing on upgrading the silk factory with new facilities and equipments funded by the World Bank. With this, the government aims to generate more employment in the Valley and is upgrading the new building with the machinery of the latest technology so that this factory is able to produce larger quantities of silk. Many families in Srinagar depend on the silk factory for their livelihood. The project is worth around Rs 12.5 crores and is funded by the Work Bank through the Economic Reconstruction Agency (ERA). The process to upgrade the factory is underway and efforts are being made by the government to finish the project at the earliest. This project is expected to generate more employment. Meanwhile, the government is also focusing on the production of mulberry crops and the production of cocoons to boost silk production in the state and to generate more employment. Credit: ANI Duration: 04:30 Published on January 1, 1970 Kashmiri student shines in Robotic engineering at national level



Sheikh Najeeb Shafi, a Kashmiri youth from Srinagar has made the Valley proud by time and again participating in the national India Skills competition and bringing home laurels in the field of robotics. Najeeb, currently a Bachelor of Technology (B. Tech) student, found his passion for robotics at a very young age and spent a lot of time on his projects. Speaking to ANI, Najeeb said, "When I was younger, whenever my father would buy me toys, and I was always more excited to break open it and see what was inside, rather than playing with the toy. I was very intrigued by the mechanics and started to join parts of different toys together and make my own things. Slowly, I started to understand how the inner mechanics really worked." He believes that hard work and passion takes precedence over formal training in a field like robotics. Despite being a bright and curious student, Shafi failed his Class 12 exams three times, but he continued to pursue his passion for robotics. "I was never very good at studies. I couldn't understand why I should copy-paste something from a textbook. I didn't like that everything has to be memorised and there was very little real-life application. I gained all my knowledge outside of school. In Class 8, a friend of mine gave me Class 12th physics textbook and I picked up on a lot of important concepts. I also used to teach final year B. Tech students and help them with their college projects, like drone algorithms and robotic arms," he added. "My passion and hard work taught me all that I needed to bring my ideas to life. I have never even taken any professional course for robotics. Many people ask me how I plan to pursue this field without formal training but I believe that hard work and dedication are more important," Najeeb further stated. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:24 Published on January 1, 1970

Srinagar City in Jammu and Kashmir, India LG Manoj Sinha launches village-level redressal portal in J-K



Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha launched a public grievance redressal in the valley. The name of the grievance redressal is JK i-grams, (Jammu - Kashmir integrated grievance redress and monitoring system). Sinha said, "We are starting public grievance redressal called JK i-grams in Srinagar, Jammu and Reasi. It will be in place in every village before October 2. J-K will be first UT to be linked with Centre's CPgram." Credit: ANI Duration: 01:29 Published on January 1, 1970 India, China agree to disengage thousands of border troops The Indian and Chinese foreign ministers agreed their troops should disengage from a tense border standoff, maintain proper distance and ease tensions in the..

