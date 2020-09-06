Kim Jong Un inspects flood-hit area

Global  
 

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un inspected reconstruction work in a flood-hit area of the country, state media reported on Saturday.

North Korea has recently been battered by some of the wettest monsoon rains the country has ever seen.

Adam Reed reports.


Trump explains his relationship with Kim Jong Un

 The president says he "gets along" with the North Korean dictator, despite Kim's record of human rights offenses.
Trump on Christine Blasey Ford, his relationships with Vladimir Putin and Kim Jong Un and more

 Lesley Stahl speaks with President Trump about a wide range of topics in his first "60 Minutes" interview since taking office.
Kim Jong Un chairs Covid-19 meeting [Video]

Kim Jong Un chairs Covid-19 meeting

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has chaired a meeting of executive committeesfocused on Covid-19 precautions as the country enters its ninth month oflockdown, according to state media.

Kim Jong Un apologizes over shooting death of S. Korean

 Seoul: North Korean leader Kim Jong Un apologized Friday over the killing of a South Korea official near the rivals’ disputed sea boundary, saying he’s very..
‘Very sorry’: Kim Jong Un apologises for killing of South Korean [Video]

‘Very sorry’: Kim Jong Un apologises for killing of South Korean

South Korean official went missing on Monday and Seoul said he had been shot and his body burned.

North Korea North Korea Country in East Asia

She escaped N.Korea, but 'raped' by South's spies [Video]

She escaped N.Korea, but 'raped' by South's spies

When she first met a mysterious man who introduced himself as Dr Seong, a South Korea spy, the woman thought she had found a father figure to help her start a new life after fleeing from her home in North Korea. But things went bad when Seong and a colleague began to sexually abuse her. Olivia Chan reports.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un apologises for 'unsavoury' killing of South Korean national

 The North said the "unidentified" man, who crossed the western sea border without authorization, did not respond sincerely to its verbal security checks aboard a..
Adam Reed Adam Reed American actor

Belarus defector speaks out against police [Video]

Belarus defector speaks out against police

A police officer who fled his home in Belarus after posting a video criticizing the country's leadership has spoken out. Ivan Kolos had to leave in the middle of the night and had called on fellow officers to stop using violence against demonstrators. Adam Reed reports.

EU hits UK with legal action over Brexit [Video]

EU hits UK with legal action over Brexit

Britain and the European Union have agreed that they still disagree on key parts of trade agreement talks, but London will work hard to try to secure a deal. That comes after the European bloc launched a legal case against the UK. Adam Reed reports.

Climate activists target cruise ship industry [Video]

Climate activists target cruise ship industry

A climate change group has taken to the seas to get across its message about how harmful the cruise industry is for the environment. Ocean Rebellion members have targeted ships temporarily anchored off the English coast. Adam Reed reports.

Uber wins back right to operate in London [Video]

Uber wins back right to operate in London

Uber has won a legal bid to restore its London operating license. A British judge was satisfied the service was now 'fit and proper' after addressing safety concerns. Adam Reed reports.

Turkey orders arrests over 2014 Kurdish protests [Video]

Turkey orders arrests over 2014 Kurdish protests

Turkish authorities have ordered the arrest of 82 people including members of a pro-Kurdish opposition party. The warrants are in relation to violent protests from 2014 against the siege by Islamic State of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani. Adam Reed reports

North Korea's Kim Back in Public Eye, Visiting Typhoon-Hit Areas

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly visited a flood-hit area in the country's North Hwanghae...
North Korea's Kim Jong Un visits typhoon-hit area after local officials threatened with 'punishment' over storm deaths

North Korea's leader Kim Jong Un made a recent visit to an area in the Hermit Kingdom that was...
Who is Kim Jong Un's younger sister and could she rule North Korea? [Video]

Who is Kim Jong Un's younger sister and could she rule North Korea?

Who is Kim Yo Jong? The right-hand woman — and younger sister — of North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un is being "groomed" to take over, according to Harry J. Kazianis, an expert on Korean politics.

Kim Jong-Un Visits ‘Socialist Fairyland’ Village [Video]

Kim Jong-Un Visits ‘Socialist Fairyland’ Village

Kim Jong-un has praised North Korea’s military for rebuilding a typhoon-hit village “as a socialist fairyland”. The Supreme Leader was visiting an area in the south of the country, which has..

Personal Letters Between Trump And Kim Jong Un Revealed In New Book [Video]

Personal Letters Between Trump And Kim Jong Un Revealed In New Book

Personal Letters Between Trump And Kim Jong Un Revealed In New Book

