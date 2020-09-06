Kim Jong Un inspects flood-hit area

She escaped N.Korea, but 'raped' by South's spies



When she first met a mysterious man who introduced himself as Dr Seong, a South Korea spy, the woman thought she had found a father figure to help her start a new life after fleeing from her home in North Korea. But things went bad when Seong and a colleague began to sexually abuse her. Olivia Chan reports.

