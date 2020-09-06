Kim Jong Un inspects flood-hit area

When she first met a mysterious man who introduced himself as Dr Seong, a South Korea spy, the woman thought she had found a father figure to help her start a new life after fleeing from her home in North Korea. But things went bad when Seong and a colleague began to sexually abuse her. Olivia Chan reports.
A police officer who fled his home in Belarus after posting a video criticizing the country's leadership has spoken out. Ivan Kolos had to leave in the middle of the night and had called on fellow officers to stop using violence against demonstrators. Adam Reed reports.
Britain and the European Union have agreed that they still disagree on key parts of trade agreement talks, but London will work hard to try to secure a deal. That comes after the European bloc launched a legal case against the UK. Adam Reed reports.
A climate change group has taken to the seas to get across its message about how harmful the cruise industry is for the environment. Ocean Rebellion members have targeted ships temporarily anchored off the English coast. Adam Reed reports.
Turkish authorities have ordered the arrest of 82 people including members of a pro-Kurdish opposition party. The warrants are in relation to violent protests from 2014 against the siege by Islamic State of the Syrian Kurdish town of Kobani. Adam Reed reports