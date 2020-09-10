Global  
 

NEET 2020: Dress code for candidates | Medical entrance exam | Oneindia News

Candidates are all set to apear for the National Eligibility and Entrance Test on September 13 between 2 pm and 5 pm in centres across the country.

The competitive exam for seats at medical colleges in India is expected to see about 15 lakh students appear this time despite the pandemic.

Here are certain guidelines that need to be kept in mind.

