What Does Buffett's Investment In Snowflake Show?

Warren's Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway made a $570 million bet on Snowflake.

According to Business Insider, the move shoes Buffett trusts his two portfolio managers, Todd Combs and Ted Weschler.

"Buffett has given full agency to his lieutenants," Jake Taylor, CEO of Farnam Street Investments and cohost of the "Value: After Hours" podcast, told Business Insider.

"A high-profile tech IPO is a resounding confirmation that his actions match his words," he added.