'I Just Wish My Husband Had Been Alive To See This': After 35 Years, DNA Cracks Cold Case

Video Credit: Wochit Business - Duration: 00:34s - Published
At just 14 years old, Wendy Jerome was brutally raped, killed, and left by a dumpster 35 years ago.

Police said her injuries were 'too horrendous to talk about.'

But now, law enforcement officials in Rochester, New York, say the crime has finally been solved, with the help of DNA testing.

Suspect Timothy Williams, 56, was arrested Wednesday at his residence in Melbourne, Florida, and charged with second-degree murder.

Rochester Police Capt.


