Diners & drinkers fill Soho's streets hours before 'rule of six' comes into force

Diners and drinkers filled the streets in Soho in central London on Sunday evening (September 13) to enjoy one last meal & beverage hours before the new 'rule of six' coronavirus legislation comes into effect on Monday, banning gatherings of more than 6 people.

There was little social distancing between the tables in London's nightlife district, but plenty of happy customers including large groups.