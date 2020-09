Protestors demand reforms after mentally ill man shot by officers

Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 02:32s - Published 5 minutes ago

The main message from protesters Sunday night: “defund the police and refund the community.”

A day after a mental health call led to the shooting of a man at Genesee and Ash Streets in Buffalo, dozens of protesters took their calls for justice through the streets.

AN INVESTIGATION ISUNDERWAY AFTER AMAN WAS SHOT AT THEHANDS OF A BUFFALOPOLICE OFFICER OVERTHE WEEKEND.THIS IS A PICTURE OFTHE MAN WHO WASSHOT.

FAMILYMEMBERS TELL US HISNAME IS WILLIENORMAN HENLEY.AS SEVENEYEWITNESS NEWSREPORTER NIKKIDEMENTRI TELLS US..THE INCIDENT ISDRAWING CRITICISM...AND CALLS FORMAYOR BROWN'SRESIGNATION." ""DEFUND THE POLICEAND REFUND THECOMMUNITY."THAT'S THE MESSAGEFROM THESEPROTESTERS SUNDAYNIGHT..

ONE DAYAFTER A MENTALHEALTH CALL LED TOTHE SHOOTING OF AMAN AT ANDIN BUFFALO.

POLICESAY THE UNIDENTIFIEDOFFICER PULLED THETRIGGER AFTER THEMAN HIT AN OFFICERWITH A METAL BAT."THAT'S WHAT I DON'TUNDERSTAND.INSTEAD OF USINGYOUR GUN, YOUCOULD'VE USED YOURTASER."THE DAUGHTERS OF60 YO WILLIAM HENLEYACKNOWLEDGE THEIRFATHER DOES HAVEMENTAL ISSUES AND ISKNOWN AROUND THECOMMUNITY AND TOPOLICE."HE STICKS TOHIMSELF.

HE'S ALOVING AND A CARINGPERSON.

THAT'S WHY IDON'T UNDERSTANDWHY THIS HAD TOHAPPEN."BOTH HENLEY'SFAMILY ANDPROTESTERS SAYTHEY WERETROUBLED BY WHATHAPPENED, ANDTHAT'S WHY THEYTOOK THEIR CALL FORJUSTICE THROUGHTHE STREETS OFDOWNTOWN BUFFALOSUNDAY AFTERNOON." ".STOPPING IN FRONTOF B-P-D'S B-DISTRICT." "PROTESTERS CALLEDFOR MENTAL HEALTHTRAINING AND THEDEFUNDING OFPOLICE.ORGANIZERS SAYMORE PROTESTS WILLTAKE PLACE EVERYDAY, WITH EACHFOCUSING ON ASPECIFIC ISSUE THEYWANT TO SEE FIXED.SUNDAY NIGHTFOCUSED ONREALLOCATINGMONEY SPENT ONPOLICE MOW TOCOMMUNITYRESOURCES."WE CAN'T JUST RUSHOUT INTO THESTREETS WHENSOMETHING OCCURS.WE NEED TO SITDOWN AND THINKABOUT IT AND COMEUP WITH POSITIVE,INTELLIGENTSOLUTIONS."SPEAKING ON POWER96.5,MAYOR BYRONBROWN SAID SINCE2016 BUFFALO POLICEBEGAN CRISISINTERVENTIONTRAINING.AND SOFAR 125 OFFICERS ARECERTIFIED."THAT IS NOT ENOUGH.IT'S NOT.

YOU SEE ALLTHE SITUATIONS ALLTHE PROBLEMS WEHAVE GOING ON RIGHTNOW.

IT'S NOTENOUGH."HENLEY'S FAMILY ISCALLING FOR THEOFFICER WHO SHOTTHEIR FATHER TO BEFIRED."M: I JUST DON'TUNDERSTAND WHYJUST YESTERDAY ITESCALATED WHEN HEWALKS THIS STRIPEVERY SINGLE DAY.I: I FEEL LIKE THOSEPOLICE OFFICERSWERE AWARE OF HISCONDITION.

THEYWERE AWARE OF HIM."BUFFALO POLICECONFIRM THEOFFICERS INVOLVEDARE ON PAIDADMINISTRATIVELEAVE AS THEINVESTIGATIONCONTINUES.BODY CAMERAFOOTAGE IS ALSOUNDERREVIEW.WHICHHENLEY'S FAMILY SAYSTHEY WANT TO SEE.MEANWHILE BROWNSAYS ANANNOUNCEMENT ONADDITIONAL MENTALHEALTH INITIATIVES ISCOMING THIS WEEK.ND, 7EWN.