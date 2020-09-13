HT Media presents The Festive Premier League for our partners

In today’s difficult times, the consumers are seeking avenues to beat stress and find slivers of happiness in their lives.

One such opportunity is the upcoming festive season and to make the most of the festive excitement, HT has crafted a program for our partners to enable them to build back their businesses during the festive season.

Introducing The Festive Premier League, a program which integrates HT Media’s Print, Digital, Radio & Event platforms to help you drive Reach, Engagement & Impact during this festive season from 15th Sep to 14th Nov.

We will be delighted to enable you to bring cheer to the faces of 58Mn Print, 139Mn Digital and 36Mn Radio consumers this festive season.

Let’s spread some smiles.