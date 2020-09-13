Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

HT Media presents The Festive Premier League for our partners

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 01:20s - Published
HT Media presents The Festive Premier League for our partners

HT Media presents The Festive Premier League for our partners

In today’s difficult times, the consumers are seeking avenues to beat stress and find slivers of happiness in their lives.

One such opportunity is the upcoming festive season and to make the most of the festive excitement, HT has crafted a program for our partners to enable them to build back their businesses during the festive season.

Introducing The Festive Premier League, a program which integrates HT Media’s Print, Digital, Radio & Event platforms to help you drive Reach, Engagement & Impact during this festive season from 15th Sep to 14th Nov.

We will be delighted to enable you to bring cheer to the faces of 58Mn Print, 139Mn Digital and 36Mn Radio consumers this festive season.

Let’s spread some smiles.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

HT Media publisher


Premier League Premier League Association football league in England

Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season for opening Premier League defeat [Video]

Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season for opening Premier League defeat

Jose Mourinho blames a disrupted pre-season, where a number of his players hadcoronavirus, on a dismal start to the season against Everton.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:35Published

Which Premier League signing had best opening weekend? Vote and see our ratings

 The Premier League returned with plenty of new signings on show, but how did the new boys fare on their debuts?
BBC News

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Everton: Dominic Calvert-Lewin heads winner against Spurs

 Dominic Calvert-Lewin's brilliant header ensures new-look Everton make a flying start to the Premier League season with victory at Tottenham.
BBC News

Everton start with win as Calvert-Lewin sinks Tottenham

 Dominic Calvert-Lewin's brilliant header ensures new-look Everton make a flying start to the Premier League season with victory at Tottenham.
BBC News

Tweets about this