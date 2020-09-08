Miliband: Government are failing basic test of competence

Former Labour leader Ed Miliband says it's a "sad day" should the UKParliament break international law over the UK Internal Market Bill. Theshadow business secretary says the move could hinder trade deals in future.
"This way of negotiating, with reason cast aside in pursuit of ideology and cavalier bombast posing as serious diplomacy, is irresponsible, wrong in principle and dangerous in practice," the former UK leaders said.
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer describes the government's proposal to undermine elements of the EU Withdrawal Agreement Act as "wrong".
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer said people were being left feeling anxiousbecause they or their loved ones have Covid symptoms but are unable to get atest. During PMQs he told the Commons: “Hundreds of families have tried to geta test in the last week and they can’t get one."
David Cameron has said breaking an international treaty obligation is the 'very, very last thing you should contemplate'. The former Prime Minister added that we need to keep the 'prize' of a deal with the EU in mind.