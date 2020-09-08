Miliband: Government are failing basic test of competence

Ed Miliband has said the Government needs to get a Brexit deal so they can then focus on tackling coronavirus.

The Shadow Business Secretary added although the Labour party support the new restrictions, the government are ‘failing basic test of competence’ with testing.

Report by Browna.

