Farmers protest: Agrarians block Amritsar-Delhi highway to oppose three farm sector ordinances

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:50s - Published
Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee staged protest in Amritsar on September 14.

Thousands of farmers came out on streets to oppose the recent three farm sector ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet.

Protestors blocked the Amritsar-Delhi highway.

One of the protestors said, "Modi government is not working towards granting freedom to the farmers and instead making them slaves of the corporate."


