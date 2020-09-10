Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Taylor Swift keen on fan's idea for last Great American Dynasty movie with her pals

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 00:49s - Published
Taylor Swift keen on fan's idea for last Great American Dynasty movie with her pals

Taylor Swift keen on fan's idea for last Great American Dynasty movie with her pals

A Taylor Swift fan has envisioned a movie based on the star's track The Last Great American Dynasty, and the hitmaker's totally onboard.


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Taylor Swift Taylor Swift American singer-songwriter, record producer, and actress

ShowBiz Minute: Boyega, Swift, Box Office

 Perfume brand says cutting John Boyega from ad was mistep; Taylor Swift returns to ACM Awards for "Folklore" premiere; North American box office muted and..
USATODAY.com
Taylor Swift returning to ACM Awards for live Betty debut [Video]

Taylor Swift returning to ACM Awards for live Betty debut

Taylor Swift is heading back to the Academy of Country Music Awards for the first time in seven years for the premiere performance of new material from her hit album Folklore.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:48Published

Taylor Swift returns to ACM Awards after 7 years for first live 'Folklore' performance

 Taylor Swift is returning to the ACM Awards after seven years to sing "Betty," her first live performance off her "Folklore" album.
USATODAY.com

Related news from verified sources

Taylor Swift Left Smitten by Fan's Idea in Turning 'The Last Great American Dynasty' to A Movie

Proposing the idea via a social media post, the 'Betty' singer's devotee suggests Blake Lively, Ryan...
AceShowbiz - Published Also reported by •Just Jared



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Console Wars Documentary movie [Video]

Console Wars Documentary movie

Console Wars Documentary movie - Official Trailer - CBS All Access - Plot synopsis: An Official Selection of the 2020 SXSW Film Festival, Console Wars takes viewers back to 1990 when Sega, a fledgling..

Credit: Teaser Trailer     Duration: 01:23Published
Here's How Taylor Swift's Surprise Set 'Folklore' Had 2020's Biggest Debut | Billboard News [Video]

Here's How Taylor Swift's Surprise Set 'Folklore' Had 2020's Biggest Debut | Billboard News

Taylor Swift's 'Folklore' debuted with a massive 846,000 in first-week album equivalent units, according to Nielsen Music/MRC Data, easily the biggest single week for any album in 2020.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 01:43Published
Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish Use Star Power To Register Voters [Video]

Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish Use Star Power To Register Voters

The "Just Vote" campaign has stars like Taylor Swift, Billie Eilish, DJ Khaled and Usher donating virtual experiences with them to register young voters. Suzanne Marques reports.

Credit: CBS2 LA     Duration: 00:34Published