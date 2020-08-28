Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rupal Patel to return to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Amitabh Bachchan to lend his voice to Alexa

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 03:50s - Published
Rupal Patel to return to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Amitabh Bachchan to lend his voice to Alexa

Rupal Patel to return to Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, Amitabh Bachchan to lend his voice to Alexa

Rupal Patel confirms her return as Kokilaben in the second season of the popular show - Saath Nibhaana Saathiya.

Amitabh Bachchan joins hands with Amazon, to become the first Indian celebrity to lend his voice to Alexa.

The feature will be available from 2021


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Indian film actor

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue created by Bengal sculptor [Video]

Watch: Sushant Singh Rajput’s wax statue created by Bengal sculptor

A sculptor in Asansol, West Bengal has created a wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput as a mark of tribute to the late Bollywood actor. The sculptor, Sukanto Roy has unveiled the wax statue at his museum and people have been coming in to get a glimpse of the statue. Some were also seen taking pictures with the wax statue of Sushant Singh Rajput. The sculptor is reportedly a big fan of the late actor. Roy has also created the wax statue of other famous personalities including actor Amitabh Bachchan and Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli at his museum. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on 14th June, 2020. CBI, ED and NCB are probing different angles of the case. Sushant’s family has alleged that Rhea Chakraborty and his family of abetment to suicide and siphoning off the actor’s money. Rhea, her brother Showik and some others are also under the custody of the NCB in connection with the drug angle of the Sushant death case. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:41Published

Amazon gives Samuel L. Jackson his own Alexa wake phrase

 Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Roadside Attractions

Amazon is expanding its Samuel L. Jackson voice skill for its Alexa digital assistant to..
The Verge
Drug debate: After Jaya Bachchan vs Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena wades into row [Video]

Drug debate: After Jaya Bachchan vs Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena wades into row

Shiv Sena waded into the row over alleged drug abuse in Bollywood. Sena's Sanjay Raut commented on Jaya Bachchan's speech in Parliament. Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan had indirectly slammed Kangana Ranaut. Bachchan had said that people who got famous via film industry called it 'gutter'. Ranaut has alleged that 99% people who work in Bollywood have been exposed to drugs. A day earlier, actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan had also raised the same topic in Lok Sabha. “Jaya Bachchan put forth her stand in Rajya Sabha. This was necessary. The (film) industry is like cultural heritage. It's so old. The entire nation is connected to the entertainment sector. Some people are spreading bad things about the industry. This isn't defaming only the industry, but also the nation's culture and tradition. Drugs racket etc etc. Is this only in the (film) industry? Isn't this present in politics, in other sectors? If this is going on in all areas then it is the responsibility of the government, as well as ours, to stop it. This is what Jaya ji said. The film industry is being defamed because of a few people. This industry gives employment to 5 lakh people - from top to bottom. The people who are trying to finish this must be stopped. Only Jaya Bachchan can speak on this without apprehension,” said Raut.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:36Published

Amazon (company) Amazon (company) American technology and e-commerce company

Six people indicted in Amazon Marketplace bribery scheme to help third-party sellers

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Six people have been indicted by a grand jury in Washington state on charges they bribed Amazon employees to..
The Verge

All the best Amazon deals to shop for September 2020

 The best Amazon deals this September will help you save on everything from cookware to robot vacuums—shop all our reader favorites.
USATODAY.com

U.S. stocks fall acropss-the board, Nasdaq drops further 1.07%

 NEW YORK, New York - U.S. stocks wrapped up weekly losses for a third week in a row on Friday, as technology shares again led the way. Continuing falls in..
WorldNews

Feds charge 6 people with bribing Amazon employees

 Suspects allegedly paid employees at the ecommerce giant to help some third-party sellers gain "unfair advantages."
CBS News

Amazon warns PS5 preorder customers that consoles might arrive after launch day

 Image: Sony

It seemed a little too good to be true the other night when Amazon successfully processed a bunch of PlayStation 5 preorders after other..
The Verge

Tweets about this

chai_news

Bollywood Chai News Rupal Patel Has CONFIRMED, She Will Return As KOKILABEN In Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 #RupalPatel… https://t.co/XqbbaOogUz 3 days ago

shwetab23

Shweta RT @celebritytadkaa: #RupalPatel to return as #Kokilaben in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2; Says, 'There cannot be SNS 2 without its Koki'. #Saa… 3 days ago

celebritytadkaa

Celebrity Tadka #RupalPatel to return as #Kokilaben in Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2; Says, 'There cannot be SNS 2 without its Koki'.… https://t.co/QCeifosuxn 3 days ago

Varun8Vijay

Varun Vijay RT @htshowbiz: Rupal Patel confirms return for Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2, says the show can’t go on without Kokila https://t.co/DBmDcc7Drl… 4 days ago

ishagshafeeg

Ishag Shafeeg #IbuFaisal RT @MumbaiMirror: Rupal Patel confirms she will return as Kokila Ben https://t.co/GVXHkPQeoE 4 days ago

MumbaiMirror

Mumbai Mirror Rupal Patel confirms she will return as Kokila Ben https://t.co/GVXHkPQeoE 4 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Daily Punch - Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Maker Confirms Return of Gopi Bahu, Kokilaben [Video]

Daily Punch - Saath Nibhaana Saathiya 2: Maker Confirms Return of Gopi Bahu, Kokilaben

Alia Bhatt in talks for woman-led comedy-drama, Shah Rukh Khan's production house Red Chillies Entertainment would be producing it. Kangana Ranaut shared the poster of her upcoming film Tejas, reveals..

Credit: desimartini     Duration: 04:15Published