Houshmandzadeh on what to expect from Burrow's Bengals & Cowboys this season | THE HERD



TJ Houshmandzadeh joins Colin Cowherd to discuss what the Cincinnati Bengals expectations are heading into the season with Joe Burrow. Plus, hear TJ's thoughts on what the Dallas Cowboys are expecting.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 01:59 Published 3 days ago

Chris Broussard: This game 4 loss to the Lakers will be a big stain on Harden's legacy | THE HERD



Chris Broussard joins Colin Cowherd to discuss which Los Angeles NBA team is of higher caliber, James Harden's sad performance in the Houston Rockets game 4 loss last night and what players would be in.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:58 Published 3 days ago