Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Fatal Police-Involved Shooting Sparks Protests In Lancaster

Video Credit: CBS 3 Philly - Duration: 01:00s - Published
Fatal Police-Involved Shooting Sparks Protests In Lancaster
Eight protesters were arrested.

You Might Like


Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Lancaster Sparks Protests [Video]

Deadly Officer Involved Shooting In Lancaster Sparks Protests

Some people who heard about the shooting gathered outside the scene to protest the shooting.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 00:45Published
Protesters gather to voice anger over fatal shooting involving police in Pennsylvania [Video]

Protesters gather to voice anger over fatal shooting involving police in Pennsylvania

Residents in Lancaster, Pennsylvania gathered outside the city's police department on Sunday (September 13) to protest against an officer-involved shooting. According to reports, officers responded..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 00:44Published
Fatal Police Shooting Of Black Man Sparks Protests In LA [Video]

Fatal Police Shooting Of Black Man Sparks Protests In LA

LA County Sheriff's deputies fatally shot a Black man during a confrontation Monday afternoon. It happened in South LA and sparked protests at the scene of the encounter, reports CNN. At about 3:15..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:37Published