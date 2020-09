Kid Rock, Donald Trump Jr. to hold rally in Macomb Co. Monday, Dr. Jill Biden to campaign Tuesday Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 02:08s - Published 4 minutes ago Kid Rock, Donald Trump Jr. to hold rally in Macomb Co. Monday, Dr. Jill Biden to campaign Tuesday Kid Rock, Donald Trump, Jr. and Kimberly Guilfoyle will be in Macomb County on Monday night to campaign for President Donald Trump. 0

