Big Ten vote may be all-or-none scenario Video Credit: WXYZ Detroit - Duration: 00:34s - Published 5 minutes ago Big Ten vote may be all-or-none scenario A vote by Big Ten presidents and chancellors regarding the 2020 football season may happen as soon as Tuesday, according to reports. Wisconsin's chancellor told reporters Monday the likely scenario is either all the schools would play or none of the schools would play. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this Daniel Ware ⚫ @amandamilling What who voted for? A fraction of the population is not remotely all and none of that has anything t… https://t.co/a6VJvrGIAK 54 seconds ago Valerie Mortimer RT @BBCNewsnight: “I was a member of the party before Boris Johnson was born… I shall remain a Conservative.” Conservative MP @SirRogerGal… 1 minute ago PrimalAvenger @Bryan527Bryan @DorothyGreenw15 @LeaveEUOfficial Oh really and who is then? Because if there are none, then one has… https://t.co/gR3hFHgGVK 2 minutes ago Judith @GovInslee @realDonaldTrump The fascist monster wants EXACTLY that: more chaos & suffering, more hate, more angry,… https://t.co/A4P0apFFUr 2 minutes ago Robert Johnson @JoeBiden JoeBama, You "have done dumb things in the past and" you "will do dumb things again" if someone is Dumb… https://t.co/iHy1akDQmM 3 minutes ago Gillian King @JudithCollinsMP none of our business how we vote is up to each and every of us and I for one have no need to know… https://t.co/QLW7hgxASn 3 minutes ago THE I/O @leegonzales @ProudSocialist No I don't. Because I can vote Green. It is people deciding they only have two choices… https://t.co/FacGRrrwJx 4 minutes ago Cheryl❤❤❤ RT @truth_icon1: Elites don’t vote for anybody, they were all happy when Erica got disqualified None of them matter right #EricaQueenOfH… 4 minutes ago