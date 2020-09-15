Water is rising in the Timber Ridge subdivision in Pass Christian

Video Credit: WXXV - Published 4 minutes ago

There are a number of low-lying areas throughout the Pass and residents and business owners know all too well to fortify their properties well in advance of storms.

- - there are a number of low- lyin- areas throughout the- pass and residents and business- owners know all too - well to fortify their propertie- well in advance of storms.- timber ridge resident mary- catherine scriber, who- also owns the whisky bar & hote- in the downtown area- of pass christian, has been bus- getting both her- home and business ready for - sally's arrival.- her entire yard on basswood - drive was engulfed in - water when tropical storm - cristobal passed through back i- june... - she and her family have been- keeping a close eye out on the- water coming in to their yard - and the subdivision from the- bay.- - mary catherine scriber, pass- christian resident: "every stor is unique.

This right here is - the result of the tide.

- high tide monday was at 9:56 am- we have quite a bit of water- already.

Regardless, if - it's a tropical storm, or cat 1- depending on how the storm come- - - - in, and the tidal charts and- where we are located, we can ge- some pretty significant water - here."

- - - - a number of residents who live- in the timber ridge subdivision- in pass christian had already - put out sandbags and done other- things to flood proof their - homes.

By midday monday a numbe- of roads in parts of timber - ridge - had already become impassable - and parts of the- golf course had also flooded.

- storm surge seems to be the mos- pressing concern to - residents