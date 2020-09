Because of the Tennessee Titans game tonight Mayor John Cooper announced last week that Davidson County bars and restaurants can stay open late tonight.



Related videos from verified sources Layman: Titans hold off Jaguars in wild game



It was a shame fans weren’t allowed inside Nissan Stadium Sunday to see the entertaining game between the Titans and Jaguars, and to see the Titans pull out a second straight nail-biter to improve to.. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 04:08 Published 5 days ago Bar, restaurant hours extended for Titans game



Restaurants and bars that show Monday night's Titans game will be allowed to stay open longer. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:42 Published 2 weeks ago New police chief says mask mandate, public health orders will be more strictly enforced



Mayor Cooper has issued a new health order that limits alcohol consumption and late-night sales in most of Downtown and Midtown Nashville. Credit: NewsChannel 5 Nashville Duration: 01:56 Published on August 7, 2020