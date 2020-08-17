Police called in as massive crowds gather at YouTuber event in New Jersey

Global  
 

Police were called in after thousands of young people gathered for an event organized by YouTube stars in New Jersey on Monday evening, September 14.

The event was organized by the Nelk Boys, a YouTube channel known for its prank and party videos.

The group was staying at the house in Seaside Heights where MTV's "Jersey Shore" was filmed.

The large crowds gathered at the house as they counted down the minutes until 8:30 p.m.

When their new line of merchandise was released.


