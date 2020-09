Is The EDD Putting People At Risk Of Identity Theft? Video Credit: CBS 13 Sacramento - Duration: 02:38s - Published 47 seconds ago Is The EDD Putting People At Risk Of Identity Theft? Following reports of wide-spread mail fraud, there are new concerns that the Employment Development Department is putting millions at risk of identity theft by mailing full social security numbers (SSN) on unemployment documents, in violation of state law. 0

