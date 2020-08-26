Global  
 

Lukashenko seeks Putin's help in attempt to survive mass protests

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:11s - Published
Russian leader agrees to $1.5bn loan with Minsk and says Belarus crisis should be resolved without foreign interference.


Kremlin looks to keep protest-torn Belarus in Moscow's orbit

 Embattled leader Alexander Lukashenko may not find long-term solace in Russia, Sarah Rainsford writes.
BBC News

Russia pledges $1.5 billion to Belarus

 Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for the first time since political unrest began last month in Belarus. CBSN's..
CBS News
Lukashenko goes to Russia: What the meeting of 'brothers' could mean for Belarus' future [Video]

Belarus' fate could be sealed in Sochi as Lukashenko sits down with his 'elder brother' Putin to discuss the ongoing unrest. What will it mean for the country's future?

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 01:34Published

Vindman says Trump is Putin's 'useful idiot', considers himself a 'never-Trumper'

 Retired Lt. Col. Alexander Vindman testified in President Donald Trump's impeachment inquiry.
USATODAY.com

UN Rights Body To Hold Urgent Debate On Belarus This Week

 MINSK -- The United Nations Human Rights Council has agreed to hold an urgent debate on the human rights situation in Belarus on September 18, amid a crackdown..
WorldNews
Belarus police detain hundreds of protesters in Minsk as crowds swell [Video]

Demonstrators hit the streets of the capital before talks between Alexander Lukashenko and Russia's Vladimir Putin.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:47Published

Belarus protests enter 6th week, still demand leader resign

 KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — More than 100,000 demonstrators calling for the authoritarian president of Belarus to resign marched through the capital of Minsk on..
WorldNews

Lukashenko to meet Putin after blaming West for Belarusian crisis

 Belarusians have faced off against riot police in the latest mass protests against the country’s autocratic president, Alexander Lukashenko, as he prepares for..
WorldNews

Celebrated Belarus author calls for Russia's help [Video]

Celebrated Belarus author calls for Russia's help

Belarus's most celebrated writer called on Russia on Wednesday to help persuade President Alexander Lukashenko to negotiate. Svetlana Alexievich had been called for questioning in a criminal case..

Credit: Reuters - Politics     Duration: 01:35Published