|
|
|
Lukashenko seeks Putin's help in attempt to survive mass protests
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 03:11s - Published
Lukashenko seeks Putin's help in attempt to survive mass protests
Russian leader agrees to $1.5bn loan with Minsk and says Belarus crisis should be resolved without foreign interference.
|
You Might Like
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Russia pledges $1.5 billion to Belarus
Russian President Vladimir Putin met with Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko for the first time since political unrest began last month in Belarus. CBSN's..
CBS News
|
Tweets about this
|
Related videos from verified sources
|
Celebrated Belarus author calls for Russia's help
Belarus's most celebrated writer called on Russia on Wednesday to help persuade President Alexander Lukashenko to negotiate. Svetlana Alexievich had been called for questioning in a criminal case..
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:35Published
|