'Stronger Together': Artwork created before civil unrest taking on new meaning Video Credit: KMBC - Duration: 01:23s - Published 2 weeks ago 'Stronger Together': Artwork created before civil unrest taking on new meaning An inspiring piece of artwork is being raffled to help those living with disabilities 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend NEWSCHOPPER 9 BACK TO YOU IN THESTUDIO.A PIECE OF ART IS SPREADING AMESSAGE OF UNITY.IT’S BEING AUCTIONED OFF TO HELPTHOSE LIVING WITH DISABILITIESKMBC 9S.ROB HUGHES EXPLAINS.HOW CURRENT EVENTS BROUGHT THISPIECE TO LIFE.GOD HAS A PLAN TJ ROBERTS IS ALOCAL ENTREPRENEUR ANDPHILANTHROPIST WITH A SERVANT’SHEART.YOU CAN’T BE SELFLESS ANDSELFISH AT THE SAME TIME TJREACHED OUT TO LOCAL ARTIST.IS HE CROZIER ABOUT HIS PIECECALLED STRONGER TOGETHER CREATEDBEFORE CURRENT EVENTS IN 20YEARS FROM NOW TO LOOK AT THISPIECE AND REMEMBER ALL OF THETURNING POINT OF OUR NATIONWHERE WE REALLY I THINK TOOKUNITY DIVERSITY ANDINCLUSIVENESS TO VERY SERIOUSLYTHE PIECES BEING RAFFLED OFF INAN ONLINE FUNDRAISER BENEFITINGZEKE’S AND NONPROFIT HANDICAP INAND WESLEY HAMILTON’S DISABLEDTHE NOT REALLY FOUNDATION WHENOUR NATION STARTED TO LISTEN TOEACH OTHER A LITTLE BIT BETTERAND STARTED TO RESPECT EACHOTHER A LOT MORE THESE ARTWORKHAS FOUND ITS PURPOSE TJ HOPESITS MESSAGE WILL RING LOUD ANDCLEAR FOR ALL GENERATIONSBECOMING UNIFIED TOGETHER TORESPECT EACH OTHER.LOVE ONE ANOTHER GIVECARELESSLY.GIVE SELFLESSLY THAT’S ANIMPORTANT THING THAT WE ALLSHOULD PROBABLY DO ON ADAY-TO-DAY BASIS ROB HUGHES KMBC9 NEWS.THE ONLINE FUNDRAISER ISCONTINUING THROUGH SEPTEMBER25TH.EVERY TWENTY FIVE DOLLARSDONATED IS ONE OPPORTUNITY TOWIN TO S





