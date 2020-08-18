Sudan floods: Khartoum asks international community for aid

Sudan PM and Pompeo talk Israel and list removal



[NFA] Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok said he held "direct and transparent" talks with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo in Khartoum on Tuesday, including over removing Sudan from a U.S. state sponsors of terrorism list. Soraya Ali reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:46 Published on January 1, 1970