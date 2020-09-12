Global  
 

California Passes Bill to Help Ex-Inmates Become Firefighters

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO
On Friday, California Governor Gavin Newsom approved a bill that will clear the path for former inmates to pursue a firefighting career.


Trump Questions Climate Science Behind West Coast Wildfires [Video]

President Donald Trump questioned climate change science during a wildfires briefing in California. The US president told an official he does not “think science knows, actually,” and claimed that “it will start getting cooler.”   He renewed his unfounded claim that management of forest floors and dead timber is mostly to blame.   Just hours after meeting with the president, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that “it's not a belief system, it's about acknowledging science.” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also criticised Trump, calling him a “climate arsonist”. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Donald Trump dismisses science of climate change during California visit [Video]

US President Donald Trump has ignored the scientific consensus that climatechange is playing a central role in historic West Coast infernos during avisit to California. Mr Trump also renewed his unfounded claim that failure torake forest floors and clear dead timber is mostly to blame. He travelled tonorthern California to be briefed by Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom andother state and federal officials. At one point, state Natural ResourcesAgency Secretary Wade Crowfoot urged the president to "recognise the changingclimate and what it means to our forests".

California governor gently confronts Trump on climate

 California Gov. Gavin Newsom had President Donald Trump one-on-one on live TV Monday, a perfect opportunity to spar with Democrats' public enemy No. 1 just 50..
Eye Opener: Gulf Coast residents brace for Hurricane Sally

 Thousands of Americans are bracing for impact as Hurricane Sally barrels toward the Gulf Coast. Also, the hunt for the suspect who shot two sheriff's deputies in..
A Trump-Biden Split Screen on Climate

 In California, the president blamed forest management for the fires: This is your morning tip sheet.
Some prison inmates in California are trained to be firefighters, and they make a vital contribution to public safety. However, they were banned from pursuing professional firefighting careers after..

