California Passes Bill to Help Ex-Inmates Become Firefighters

President Donald Trump questioned climate change science during a wildfires briefing in California.
The US president told an official he does not “think science knows, actually,” and claimed that “it will start getting cooler.”
He renewed his unfounded claim that management of forest floors and dead timber is mostly to blame.
Just hours after meeting with the president, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that “it's not a belief system, it's about acknowledging science.”
Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also criticised Trump, calling him a "climate arsonist".
