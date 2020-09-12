California Passes Bill to Help Ex-Inmates Become Firefighters

Trump Questions Climate Science Behind West Coast Wildfires



President Donald Trump questioned climate change science during a wildfires briefing in California. The US president told an official he does not “think science knows, actually,” and claimed that “it will start getting cooler.” He renewed his unfounded claim that management of forest floors and dead timber is mostly to blame. Just hours after meeting with the president, California Governor Gavin Newsom said that “it's not a belief system, it's about acknowledging science.” Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden also criticised Trump, calling him a “climate arsonist”. Report by Avagninag. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN Duration: 01:49 Published on January 1, 1970