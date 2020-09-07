Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Commends Michelle Wu On Decision To Run For Mayor

BrutalTruth @str8truther @marty_walsh Lots of tweets from Marty since @wutrain announced. It’s too late Marty; It’s too late.… https://t.co/8YbQxVMqbr 10 minutes ago

WBUR Boston Mayor Marty Walsh announced today that the outdoor dining season would be extended past its original end dat… https://t.co/QOVJ8TDkc3 14 minutes ago

Elizabeth RT @BostonTweet: Michelle Wu (@wutrain) announced today that she is running for Mayor of Boston against Marty Walsh. https://t.co/KMeRXg6N… 18 minutes ago

Certified Jerry Brown for Senate Stan 🥁🌐 RT @stephanie_murr: Boston Mayor Marty Walsh weighs in on City Councilor Michelle Wu's mayoral campaign launch: "I want to commend Councilo… 23 minutes ago

Lisa Kashinsky Boston Mayor Marty Walsh doesn't take the bait from @CotterReporter asking if he's running for a third term: "Right… https://t.co/17deLx6SU2 24 minutes ago

Lisa Kashinsky Boston Mayor Marty Walsh on Michelle Wu's mayoral campaign: "I want to commend Councilor Wu on her decision. I have… https://t.co/9BdCSzWG3u 24 minutes ago