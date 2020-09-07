Global  
 

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Commends Michelle Wu On Decision To Run For Mayor

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Commends Michelle Wu On Decision To Run For Mayor
Mayor Walsh said he has great respect for her and anyone that runs for office.

Michelle Wu plans to run for mayor of Boston, Marty Walsh says

The Roslindale resident has sharply critiqued incumbent Mayor Martin J. Walsh in the past.
Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Extends Outdoor Dining Season In City [Video]

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Extends Outdoor Dining Season In City

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh said the move helps use outdoor space for as long as possible.

Mayor Walsh Explains Continued Efforts To Improve Transportation During Pandemic [Video]

Mayor Walsh Explains Continued Efforts To Improve Transportation During Pandemic

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh explained the city's newest push for bus and bike lanes.

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Gives Coronavirus Update [Video]

Boston Mayor Marty Walsh Gives Coronavirus Update

Boston Mayor is asking everyone to continue to remain vigilant against COVID-19.

