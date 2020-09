Jon Stewart Goes to Bat for Veterans Fallen Ill From Burn Pits Video Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Duration: 02:53s - Published 2 minutes ago Jon Stewart Goes to Bat for Veterans Fallen Ill From Burn Pits This week Jon Stewart helped bring forth new legislation aimed at providing financial relief for burn pit victims. Stewart said the battle with Congress is just a continuation of his fight in getting aid for first responders through the 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund. Cheddar's J.D. Durkin reports. 0

Jon Stewart back in Washington in new fight for veterans looking for burn pit relief Over a year after helping 9/11 first responders receive access to a crucial compensation fund, the...

