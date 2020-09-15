Cosmopolitan hotel-casino pledges an initial $250K to diversity and inclusion initiatives

Global  
 

Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 00:23s - Published
The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas has announced a pledge of $250,000 to expand its Diversity and Inclusion Program and support local nonprofit organizations.

The funds will be allocated in the coming months across new CoStar (employee) diversity training resources, monetary donations to nonprofit organizations, and a sizeable commitment to the Hannah Brown Community Development Corporation Scholarship Fund.

More: https://www.ktnv.com/positivelylv/cosmopolitan-hotel-pledges-an-initial-250k-to-diversity-and-inclusion-initiatives

