Kristen Bell reveals her daughters drink non-alcoholic beer
Kristen Bell has revealed that her and Dax Shepard's daughters - Lincoln, seven, and Delta, five - enjoy drinking non-alcoholic beer.
Venzen Dwayne At Home 🏘️ #StayHome RT @TODAYshow: Kristen Bell defends her daughters drinking non-alcoholic beer https://t.co/NI3tNAueJI 1 day ago
TODAY Kristen Bell defends her daughters drinking non-alcoholic beer https://t.co/NI3tNAueJI 1 day ago
Zoom_Room RT @people: During an appearance on Say Yes! with @carlahall, Kristen Bell reveals she 'walked in' on her daughters drinking O'Doul's durin… 2 days ago
GossipTheAmericanWay / Urban Thoughts Open SmartNews and read Kristen Bell Reveals She ‘Walked in’ on Her Daughters Drinking O’Doul’s During Zoom Class h… https://t.co/MnbfGL0d1z 3 days ago
Jeff Martin Kristen Bell defends her daughters drinking non-alcoholic beer https://t.co/HBVZDLtYpv via @TODAYshow 4 days ago
Ricardo Savage Kristen Bell Reveals She 'Walked in' on Her Daughters Drinking O'Doul's During Zoom Class https://t.co/Jv07dKyZei @people @zoom_us @Disney 4 days ago
Mom's Choice Awards @KristenBell defends her #daughters #drinking non-alcoholic beer #odouls 👉🏼 https://t.co/5cPbzL4HVM https://t.co/nflPR8pQR1 4 days ago
Madam Elle Kristen Bell Reveals She 'Walked in' on Her Daughters Drinking O'Doul's During Zoom Class https://t.co/vthN9l0rzl 5 days ago
Celebrity Daughters Drink Special BeerThis is going on at the Kristen Bell home.
Dax Shepard is 'recovering at home' following motorcycle accidentKristen Bell has updated fans on her husband Dax Shepard's condition following his motorcycle accident earlier this week.