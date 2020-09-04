Global  
 

Sandalwood drug racket: Actor-couple Diganth, Aindrita Ray join CCB probe

Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:15s - Published
Sandalwood drug racket: Actor-couple Diganth, Aindrita Ray join CCB probe

Sandalwood drug racket: Actor-couple Diganth, Aindrita Ray join CCB probe

The actor-couple Diganth and Aindrita Ray arrived at Central Crime Branch (CCB) office in Bengaluru on September 16.

The couple was summoned by the CCB for questioning today in the Sandalwood drug racket.

Following Kannada actresses Ragini Dwivedi and Sanjjanaa Galrani's arrests in this connection, the CCB had conducted a series of raids across the country.


