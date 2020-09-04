Sandalwood drug racket: Actor-couple Diganth, Aindrita Ray join CCB probe

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, hotels in Bengaluru city are adopting "cloud kitchens to survive and to keep their business running. Most of the hotels which used to run business with sea of customers are suffering losses due to reduced footfall of the customers. Now, most of the hotels have adopted cloud kitchen. The dine-in facility has almost stopped and customers prefer to order food from their home to remain safe during pandemic. Most of the restaurants stopped dining in services and opened only "take away" service along with online food deliveries.
The vegetable prices continued to rise in India. Onion prices are rising high and common man is suffering from inflation. Keeping it in view, GoI banned export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect from Sep 14. Vegetable sellers hailed govt's decision. One of the vegetable sellers said, "We are very happy with the government's decision. It is very obvious that if we don't export onions from here, it will be more available for domestic market. Our country is already fighting with corona pandemic and we cannot afford another pandemic called inflation." Price of other vegetables such as tomatoes has also surged. The seller is hoping price to drop in coming weeks and said "We are only getting tomatoes from Bangluru due to rainfall, there is no stock available. There is lot of shortage. Currently, price of tomatoes are Rs 50 per Kg. We are hoping drop in prices in coming 15 days."
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was arrested by Central Crime Branch of Bengaluru. She was arrested in connection with a case related to drug abuse. CCB of Bengaluru is probing the drug menace in the kannada film industry. An fir has been registered at the cottonpet police station of the city. She is likely to be produced before a magistrate via video conferencing. Earlier in the day, the police had raided her residence. Two people named rahul and viren khanna were also arrested. Police had arrested another person, K Ravishankar on Thursday. A total of four people have been arrested in the case.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 01:59Published
Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Kamal Pant revealed details regarding the sandalwood drug racket case and the arrests that they have made so far. He informed that the case is under investigation and two people (Ravi Shankar and Rahul) have been arrested in the case."While talking about Ragini Dwivedi, Kamal Pant said, "This particular actress has been in close contact with him (main accused). She has also participated in parties. Along with that, they have very close relationship. There was certain digital evidence which shows their connection."Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was detained by Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru on September 04. She was detained in connection with a drug case. Earlier in the day, CCB had raided the residence of Ragini in Bengaluru. Her friend Ravi Shankar was interrogated and arrested by police on charges of drug supply.
Kannada actress Ragini Dwivedi was detained by Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru on September 04. She was detained in connection with a drug case. Earlier in the day, CCB has raided the residence of Ragini in Bengaluru. Her friend Ravi Shankar was interrogated and arrested by police on charges of drug supply.