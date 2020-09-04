Sandalwood drug racket: Actor-couple Diganth, Aindrita Ray join CCB probe

Vegetable sellers hail govt's decision of banning export of onions



The vegetable prices continued to rise in India. Onion prices are rising high and common man is suffering from inflation. Keeping it in view, GoI banned export of all varieties of onions with immediate effect from Sep 14. Vegetable sellers hailed govt's decision. One of the vegetable sellers said, "We are very happy with the government's decision. It is very obvious that if we don't export onions from here, it will be more available for domestic market. Our country is already fighting with corona pandemic and we cannot afford another pandemic called inflation." Price of other vegetables such as tomatoes has also surged. The seller is hoping price to drop in coming weeks and said "We are only getting tomatoes from Bangluru due to rainfall, there is no stock available. There is lot of shortage. Currently, price of tomatoes are Rs 50 per Kg. We are hoping drop in prices in coming 15 days."

